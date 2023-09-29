Homecoming 2023: ‘T’ is for Troy Published 10:55 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Troy University will celebrate Homecoming 2023 beginning Monday with a variety of activities and events and the fanfare will culminate on Saturday with the Troy University Homecoming and Appreciation Day Parade in downtown Troy and the Homecoming football game with the Trojans vs Arkansas State at Veterans Memorial Stadium in the afternoon

However, all this week it’s “T is for Troy!”

The 2023 Homecoming Pep Rally is set for 6:30 p.m. in Trojan Arena on Thursday.

The City of Troy traditionally showcases its Trojan Pride the Friday night before Troy University’s Homecoming and Appreciation Day Parade with a band party on the square for students and alumni. The featured band will be The Park Band and everyone is invited to come enjoy the party on the square as True Trojans. The party will begin at 7 p.m.

The 2023 Troy University Homecoming and Appreciation Day Parade is set for 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Troy and everyone is invited to show their Trojan Spirit by lining the downtown streets with Trojan Pride.

Dan Smith, Troy University 2023 Homecoming and Appreciation Day Parade chair, said “Bring Back the Bands” parade will feature the Troy University Sound of the South Marching Band and 10 high school bands.

“We are very excited to have this large number of bands in the 2023 Troy University Appreciation Day Parade,” Smith said. “We greatly appreciate the local businesses that made it possible for the bands to come. We invite everyone to come out and enjoy all the events of the week as we celebrate Troy University Homecoming Week 2023.”