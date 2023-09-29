For the love of Zoie Published 11:03 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

All votes have been tallied in the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2024 Pet Photo Contest and the winner is …. Zoie, a Pomeranian that is greatly loved by Lee and Marsha Reeves.

The Pomeranian is a breed of dog that is named for the Pomerania region of north-west Poland. The “Pom” as it is often called, has been made popular by a number of royal owners since the 18th Century including Queen Victoria.

However, no Pom, has ever been treated more royally than Zoie.

The Reeves weren’t “exactly” looking for a pet to replace the one that they had lost but, it was love at first sight when they looked at a video of “prissy” Zoie, a Mississippi queen.

Zoie quickly fell in love with her new home in Enterprise, Alabama and the with the Reeves and they with her.

On Halloween, Zoie will celebrate her fifth birthday and the beginning of her reign as the HSPC’s 2024 Pet Photo Winner.

Lee Reeves expressed appreciation to those who voted for Zoie. He is in the construction business and does business in Troy and at the university.

I know a lot people here in Troy and thank them for voting for Zoie,” he said. “Zoie is very special to me and Martha. She sits by our chairs when we watch television but she’s very playful. She really enjoys going to Lake Gantt and riding on the pontoon boat and going swimming.”

Reeves said Zoie bounces around home like a rabbit. However, she has some joint surgery coming up to correct a joint problem.”

But, Zoie will be ready to represent the Humane Society of Pike County throughout the year 2024 upon request. Her first public appearance will be in the Nutter Butter Parade in Brundidge the last Saturday in October, where she will give paw-tographs.