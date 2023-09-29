CHHS rolls to impressive 36-13 win Published 11:08 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

MONTGOMERY, AL – Whatever adjustments Charles Henderson High made following their loss to Carroll High of Ozark two weeks ago – be it offense, defense or mindset – the changes have been a 180-degree turn for the better.

Friday evening CHHS put together another strong four quarters of offense and defense, as they handled Saint James of Montgomery 36-13, improving to 3-2 on the season. Senior running back Zack Coleman ran for four touchdowns and 105 yards on 15 carries, while senior quarterback Parker Adams was 18 of 25 for 216 yards.

Charles Henderson entered the contest ranked eighth in the state in Class 5A, while Saint James, the defending state champions of Class 3A, slipped to 4-2 on the season.

“We beat an exceptional, well-coached football team tonight,” said CHHS Head Coach Quinn Hambrite. “Our boys, they played lights out. I’m extremely proud of them. Saint James has an Arkansas commit at quarterback (K.J. Jackson), a receiver that can run it, and they were the 3A state champs last year, so let’s not forget that. They have a chance to repeat this year. I’m just extremely proud of coming in here and respecting them, but not fearing them, as we stepped up and got this win.”

The CHHS defense forced a Saint James punt on their first possession, and Henderson High marched 53 yards in 8 plays with Coleman taking it in from the 3 for the touchdown. The Trojans went for two and made it to go up 8-0 with 7:25 remaining in the first quarter.

Coleman scored his second touchdown on a 5-yard run with 3:46 remaining in the second quarter, Nik Peerson added the extra point, and it was 15-0.

Saint James cut the lead to 15-7 on their next series, when Jackson rifled a 40-yard touchdown pass to Tabor Offord, and the kick by Jake Huff was good with 45 seconds remaining in the half.

CHHS went up 22-7 on their opening series of the second half, with Coleman bulling his way in from 1-yard out to cap a 52-yard CHHS drive. The bruising running back scored his fourth touchdown on the Trojans’ next possession, this time from 21 yards away, and Peerson kicked again for the 29-7 advantage with 6:00 left in the third.

Saint James moved 80 yards on their next series with Jackson finding Ziggy Holloway open for a 7-yard TD pass play, and it was 29-13 with 1:18 left in the quarter, as the extra point was blocked.

Antonio Frazier scored the next touchdown for Charles Henderson, this time from 18 yards out, and Peerson kicked for the 36-13 lead with 7:48 showing on the clock, which held up to be the final score.

In addition to the big night by Adams and Coleman, Frazier rushed for 66 yards on 11 carries and a TD, while Jywon Boyd had 77 receiving yards, one interception and one fumble recovery. Noah Greene of CHHS had a big game receiving with 72 yards and Kameron Johnson added 29.

Jackson of Saint James was 9 of 24 in passing for 115 yards, two TD’s and one interception, as the CHHS pass rush was relentless.

Charles Henderson enters a three-game region stretch beginning at Rehobeth next Friday before returning home to host Eufaula and then Headland, all Class 5A, Region 2 contests.