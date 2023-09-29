artSPARK with Pipers in the Park Saturday, Oct. 7 Published 10:53 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Some things are too much fun to miss.

Carrie Jaxon, Troy University International Art Center, director and curator, said “don’t miss” artSPARK at the IAC from 11:30-1:30 pm. on Saturday, October 7.

Prior to artSPARK, Troy University will celebrate Homecoming 2023 with a morning parade in downtown Troy and the homecoming football game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in the afternoon.

Between those highly anticipated events will be “Pipers in the Park” and “artSPARK!”

Families are invited to the Janice Hawkins Park Amphitheater from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. to enjoy Troy University’s Department of Theater and Dance group, “Pied Pipers in the Park.”

There will also be activity stations including Art Space, Sweets & Treats, and Wiggle & Move!

Families are also encouraged to also drop by the International Art Center for a little bit or stay the entire two hours. There will be lots of fun to be had indoors and outdoors.

A highlight of the artSPARK event will be a free children’s art activity with featured artist Beverly West Leach.

There will also be an art scavenger hunt and outdoor fun with Pipers in the Park.

Families are invited to stop by at any time to enjoy the fun inside the IAC, along with theatre performances by Troy University’s Pied Pipers, arts and crafts, a cookie walk/wiggle and a move station.

The artSPARK event is being made possible by grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. Support for Pipers in the Park has been made possible by grants for IAC ArtSpark from ASCA and NEA.