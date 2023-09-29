Artrageous returns Monday Published 10:59 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Artrageous.

What’s that?

The answer is also a question, “What is it not?”

Artrageous will be back at the Claudia Crosby Theater Monday night for two performances, a morning performance for fourth-grade students throughout the county and an evening performance for all ages.

Dave Camwell, president of the sponsoring Troy Arts Council, said Artrageous is an interactive art and music speed painting experience that is an amazing show for all ages.

What that means is that the artists will paint, the musicians will play and the dancers will dance. When they are done, Voila! “Mona Lisa” by DaVinci or “Starry Night’ by Van Gogh. Or, perhaps a portrait of Marilyn Monroe or Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

And the audience will exclaim, “That’s Artrageous!”

Camwell said those who attend Artrageous, from the elementary students to the artists in the audience will be amazed at how the different artists work together to entertain and create, to amaze and amuse people of all ages.

“Artrageous is a multi-faceted group that combines live art, music, storytelling and dance to provide a mesmerizing and amazing show,” Camwell said. “We invite people of all ages to join us for the highly entertaining show on Monday night. Kids are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. This is ‘the’ show of the year and not to be missed!”

Tickets are $20 at the door or online at troyartscouncil.net.