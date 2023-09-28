Troy Women’s Basketball announce inaugural Basketball and Brushes Event Published 7:56 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

Head coach Chanda Rigby and the women’s basketball program are excited to announce their first-ever Basketball and Brushes event, scheduled for October 10 from 6-8 p.m. in Trojan Arena.

“We have high hopes that the fun we share at this event will not only strengthen our relationships with our existing fans but also provide us an opportunity to grow our fan-base family with friendships that are new to our program,” Rigby said.

The event allows fans to interact personally with the coaches and players of the 2023-24 women’s basketball roster. After an opportunity to mingle, there will be an instructor-led paint session with a group picture at the conclusion. Additionally, there will be a variety of vendors, a buffet table, drinks and a photo booth for all attendees.

“I’m asking that our fans help us with this goal by adopting an ‘each-one-reach-one’ mentality,” Rigby said. “Please bring a co-worker, friend, or family member who is not already active as a Troy women’s basketball fan. We want Basketball and Brushes to be about creating special memories with faithful fans as well as with new friends.”

Fans interested in attending the event can purchase individual tickets for $75. There are also sponsorship opportunities available for $500 and $1,000. The $500 opportunity includes four tickets and signage displayed, while the $1,000 option consists of eight tickets to the event, signage and four tickets/locker room passes to the first home game against Ball State. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Troy women’s basketball program.

For more information or to sign up now, contact the ticket office via phone at 334-670-3681 or sign up using the link troytrojans.evenue.net.