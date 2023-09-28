Pike Lib hits the road to face Notasulga Published 8:13 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (0-3) are back on the road this week looking for their first win of the season at the Notasulga Blue Devils (3-1) on Friday, Sept. 29.

The Patriots are coming off a much-needed off week last week after physical games against Bayside Academy and Port St. Joe (Fla.) the previous two games.

“It was a great for us,” Pike Lib Coach William Moguel said. “We had some injuries we were still trying to heal up from, so that was big for us. We have a few kids coming back this week, which I think will be big for our team.”

This will be Pike Lib’s first matchup with Notasulga ever. The Blue Devils, a Class 1A opponent, lost to Lanett 28-6 in week one but came back to defeated Autaugaville 50-12 for their first win of the season. The Blue Devils then lost in back-to-back games against Maplesville 26-0 and Loachapoka 12-6.

Moguel pointed to the Blue Devils’ speed and athleticism has being the biggest obstacles for the Patriots.

“I see athleticism and speed. They have a lot of team speed and are very athletic,” Moguel said of Notasulga. “They try to spread you out and get their speed out in space. It will be tough but I think we’re up for the challenge.”

Moguel and his Patriots are hungry for a win but the coaching staff is more focused on seeing a complete game played.

“I just want to see us go out there and compete for four quarters,” Moguel emphasized. “We’ve had times where we do it for two quarters or three quarters but haven’t been able to do it for four quarters yet. We’re trying to teach them to do it for 48 minutes, a complete game. Do all the little things right because when that happens the big things take care of themselves.”

This is Pike’s second long road trip of the season, which the Patriots have become accustomed to over the last two seasons.

“It’s not really that bad at all,” Moguel said of the road trips. “We’re used to them from the long trips we had last year. Actually, our longer road trips this year are shorter than last years. We break things up and let them eat a pregame meal and then do a walk through somewhere. We try to break it up and get them into a routine the closer it gets to game time.”

Pike Lib and Notasulga will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the Blue Devils Stadium in Notasulga, located at 500 E. Main Street in Notasulga.