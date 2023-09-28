Pike County Republican Women welcome Greg Cook Published 6:34 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

The Pike County Republican Women and guests welcomed Alabama Supreme Court Associate Justice Greg Cook as the featured speaker at its Wednesday meeting at Troy Country Club.

Cook received a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University, magna cum laude, and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

After graduating law school, he moved back to Birmingham to practice law.

He has served as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama since 2023.

Cook expressed appreciation for the support he received from the Republican Party as he campaigned for a seat on the Alabama Supreme Court. Cook said he traveled 80,000 miles and visited every county and is blessed to be able to serve.

“But, I realized that I could not do the campaign alone,” Cook said. “I needed help and I learned to trust in God and lean on Him more.”

Cook said he found the strength he needed and the way he should go in Proverbs 3 5-6: Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him and He will make your paths straight.”

Cook is a strict constitutionalist who believes judges should apply the law as written, not legislate from the bench. He said he will defend our First Amendment, which protects freedom of speech, the press, assembly and the right to petition the Government for a redress of grievances and the Second Amendment rights that give citizens the right to bear arms.

He, again, expressed appreciation to the Pike County Republican Women for their support during his campaign and, now, as he assumes the role of Alabama Supreme Court Associate Justice.