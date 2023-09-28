Grace Championship Wrestling coming to Troy Published 8:25 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

The independent professional wrestling promotion Grace Championship Wrestling (GCW) will be bringing its “Pike County Brawl” to Troy on Oct. 7.

The “Pike County Brawl” will feature wrestlers like Dr. X, Damien Castle, Matt Lanzany, Jayden Steele, Desert Nightmare, Stevie Khoas, La Familia del Diablos, “Cowboy” Buddy Love, Adam Cross and more on the card.

The event will also feature a Lumberjack Match, a Casket Match and a First Blood Match between Stevie Khaos and Buddy Love for the GCW Heavyweight Championship.

GCW was created by Brundidge resident Anita Williams Fludd, who grew up in Pensacola, Fla., before moving to Pike County in the 1990s, in 2022. Fludd’s husband wrestles under the moniker “Cowboy” Buddy Love.

“My husband has been wrestling the last 21 years and I used to be his valet,” Fludd said. “We worked for another company and just finally decided it was time to open up our own. I own and operate the promotion and he’s my trainer and also a wrestler.”

GCW runs shows all across the Wiregrass, including in Samson, Straughn, Daleville Coffee Springs and more. This will be GCW’s debut in Troy, which is something Fludd has had as a goal from the beginning.

“We’ve been running primarily out of Coffee Springs but I’ve been wanting to do a show in Troy since we started,” she said. “We don’t really do this for the money but we haven’t had a lot of people coming out to the shows in Coffee Springs. I want to be able to make Pike County our permanent home if we can find a building. With Troy growing so much it’s become expensive but we hope to definitely do more shows here.”

Fludd said that she’s looking forward to the event, which will feature former CZW wrestler Dr. X competing along with a ton of other action.

“You can expect to see a lot of excitement,” Fludd emphasized. “We’re doing things that haven’t been done before and that’s pretty exciting. So, you can definitely expect to see a lot of excitement at our shows.”

The cost for admission is $15 for front row seats and $10 for general admission. Children five and under get in free. The doors open at 6 p.m. and bell time is 7 p.m. The “Pike County Brawl” will take place Oct. 7 at the Pike County Cattlemen Association at 4100 U.S. Highway 231 S. in Troy.