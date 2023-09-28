Goshen travels to Kinston for non-region matchup Published 10:02 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

The Gohsen Eagles (3-2) head to Coffee County this Friday, Sept. 29, to face off against Class 1A’s Kingston Bulldogs (1-3).

The Eagles are coming off a dominating 34-0 win over LaFayette last week.

“I think we preformed pretty well,” Goshen Coach Don Moore said. “The expectation was to go in there and get our focus back to what we needed it to be and we had a really good week of practice and our guys played up to the task.

“It was our first shutout since 2019, which is good for us. We turned the ball over once and that was one of our biggest mistakes, but we also got (a turnover), too. It kind of canceled it out but overall our guys performed pretty well.”

Kinston is coming off a 30-27 loss to Brantley last week. The Bulldogs started the season with a 34-6 win over 2A’s Samson but dropped the next three straight, including a 42-7 loss to Elba and 40-0 loss to Georgiana.

“Kinston has a good running game,” Moore said. “They have a quarterback and running back that are real physical and a good wing back in their offense that is good. I feel like they’ll be a big downhill team and we’ll have to be ready to play physical.”

Goshen and Kinston have played just three times in the past, including a 63-19 Goshen win last season. Goshen holds a 2-1 edge over the Bulldogs, with Kinston’s only win against Goshen coming 7-0 in 2005. The two schools met for the first time in 2004, a 40-6 Goshen win.

Senior Jamauri McClure, who has rushed for 708 yards and 12 touchdowns on just 53 carries this season for a staggering 13.4 yards per carry, leads Goshen’s offense. He also has a kickoff return for a touchdown and has caught five passes for 60 yards. Colby Tew leads the Bulldog offense with 468 yards and four touchdowns on 61 carries.

“I want to see the same thing from last week but just don’t turn the ball over and play well on special teams and be physical up front on offense and defense,” Moore said on what he wants to see from his Eagles.

Kinston will host Goshen at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 at Bulldog Stadium in Kinston, located at 440 Pierce Street in Kinston.