Center Stagers clases underway

Published 6:32 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Center Stagers classes have begun but there are still opportunities to participate in this youth theater program at The Studio in downtown Troy across from the Johnson Center. Jenny Meadows is the instructor. Registration for the weekly classes until December 12 is ongoing. Ages 11-14 meet on Tuesdays from 3:45 to 5:30 p.m. and ages 7-10 meet on Thursdays from 3:45-5:30 p.m. This program is in part provided by the Alabama State Council on the Arts.

