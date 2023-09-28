Area Volleyball: CHHS falls to Brewbaker, Pike Lib sweeps Goshen Published 7:37 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans fell 3-0 to Brewbaker Tech on Tuesday, while the Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots swept Goshen 3-0.

Charles Henderson lost 25-8, 25-12 and 25-13 in three sets to drop the area contest. Jordan Owens led CHHS with three kills and five digs, while Abby Key added one kill, two digs and two aces. Brooklyn Moran added two kills and one dig in the loss.

Pike Lib bested Goshen 25-19 in all three sets to pick up the area win. Addie Renfroe led PLAS with eight assists, three kills and four digs, while Cara Rushing tallied seven kills and four digs. Anna Cate Friday chipped in with five kills and two blocks, Alissa Barron netted three aces and five digs and Amy Ramage totaled two kills and five assists.

The junior varsity Lady Patriots also swept Goshen 2-0, winning both sets 25-11 and 25-15.

The Ariton Lady Purple Cats also defeated Abbeville 25-6, 25-14 and 25-11 on Tuesday. Nya Allen led Ariton with six kills, while Avery Evans and Madison Guilford tallied two kills each. Caitlyn Webb also earned two aces and Katie Holloway had two blocks.