Ladies enjoy an afternoon out

Published 7:06 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Hassie Green recently hosted an afternoon out for a cross section of women in the Pike County area.

The groups represented included the Troy United Women’s League, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Alpha Kappa Sorority, Troy City Council and several members of the Historic First Missionary Baptist Church.

Green said, as music played softly in the background, the ladies enjoyed good food and beverages. In addition to the wine and dine the ladies participated in the games of Taboo and Categories, drawings for door prizes and Karaoke.

Several ladies comment on what a wonderful idea the event was and thanked Green for hosting the event.

They all felt that a similar event should be done more often.

Green provided gift bags for all the participants.

The event ended with the song, “You’ve Got a Friend” by Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack.

