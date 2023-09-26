Troy soccer battles Texas State to a draw Published 11:00 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

The Troy Trojans soccer team (5-5-1, 0-2-1) suffered their first draw of the season 1-1 to the Texas State Bobcats (6-3-2, 1-0-2) in a Sun Belt Conference clash on Sunday.

Late in the game, Troy trailed 1-0 when Dolce Villaflor scored at the 74:00 mark to tie the game off a Shyanne Scharbrough assist.

Neither team managed to score again despite Troy’s Carley White just missing a shot off the crossbar with less than six minutes left.

“The entire roster was great the whole game,” Troy Coach Stuart Gore said. “We battled against the win din the first half and (Texas State’s) goal was the only opportunity they had in the first half.

“In the second half, we came out with great energy and started really positively. We started to create chances. Then Dolce spins her defender and slots the ball for a well-deserved goal. We played a top team in the Sun Belt today and went toe-to-toe with them.”

Une Hebnes Georgsen had a solid day at goalkeeper, earning four saves and allowing one goal in her 90 minutes between the bars.

Troy is back at home this Saturday, Sept. 30, against Marshall in another conference match at 5 p.m. in a game that will broadcast on ESPN+.