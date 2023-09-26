Troy PD loses one of its own Published 7:52 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

It is with great sadness that the Troy Police Department has reported the passing of one of its own.

“Our friend and brother Elijah Rouse passed away Friday, September 22, 2023, at his home in Brundidge,” said Troy Police Chief Randall Barr. “Elijah began working with the Troy Police Department in 2019. He was a great police officer and a great family man. He was always cheerful and had a smile on his face. He was a good man that committed his life to service to his community and to his fellow man. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

Barr asked for prayer the Rouse family and the Troy Police Department.

Rouse was a resident of Brundidge and his children attend Pike County High School.

“Elijah Rousse was an asset to our community and he will be greatly missed by so many in so many ways,” said Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd. “Our prayers are with his family and with members of the Troy Police Department as they deal with the loss of one of their own.”

Brundidge City Manager Willie Wright, Pike County High School former principal, said Rouse was actively involved with his family and in his kids’ lives, He supported and encouraged them in all their endeavors.

“Elijah was his kids’ biggest supporter and he also supported all the kids here at PCHS,” Wright said. “He was an asset to our community as well as the citizens of Troy.”

Wright said Rouse was initially a corrections officer but decided he wanted to be a police officer.

“When he graduated from the police academy, he joined the Troy Police Department,” Wright said. “He was an asset to Brundidge and we will feel his loss.”