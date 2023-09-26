Troy lands commitment from UMS-Wright athlete Published 10:13 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

UMS-Wright senior athlete Joe Lott announced his commitment to play college football at Troy University this week.

Lott, a Mobile native, is a 6-foot-2-inch, 180-pound “do-it-all” athlete for UMS-Wright. Lott earned All-State honors last season as a defensive back. On offense, he threw two touchdown passes last season along with rushing for 260 yards and eight touchdowns and catching two passes for 64 yards and a score. He also recorded 74 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, five interceptions and two fumble recoveries on defense.

This season, Lott has played more quarterback, completing 26-of-51 pass attempts for 225 yards. He’s also already rushed for 311 yards and four touchdowns.

“When I went up there this summer, I had a good camp and I talked with the coaches for about an hour afterward,” Lott told Al.com of his commitment to Troy. “Coach (Jon) Sumrall offered me. I was looking for a place like home, a place where I could be comfortable. The coaching staff is a lot like UMS. They are energized and ready to work. They believe they are the best. That is who I want to play for.”

Lott chose to commit to Troy over numerous other offers from schools like Army, Navy, Air Force, Miami (Ohio), Western Michigan and Southern Illinois. Lott said that the Troy coaches have suggested he may play receiver or defensive back at the college level.

Lott joins an ever-growing Class of 2024, which features both JUCO and high school senior commitments thus far. Joining Lott in Troy’s Class of 2024 is JUCO defensive backs EJ Fisk, Navarion Benson, Kris Robinson and Cary Grant, along with Charles Henderson (Troy) athlete Jywon Boyd, Baker athlete Kevin Beckham Jr., McAdory linebacker J’Quan Mason, Westlake (Ga.) offensive lineman Dominic Steward, Booker T. Washington (Tuskegee) athlete Elijah Hall Jr., Montgomery-Catholic quarterback Caleb McCreary, Jacksonville quarterback Jim Ogle, Jefferson (Ga.) offensive lineman Brain Senter and West Jefferson (La.) receiver Shaun Nicholas.