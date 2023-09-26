Troy FD responds to weekend structure fire Published 10:00 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Sept. 23.

At 4:21 p.m. on Sept. 23, the Pike County Communications District received a report of a structure fire located on County Road 5504, off U.S. Highway 29 North. According to the release, TFD arrived on scene within six minutes of receiving the call and witnessed moderate smoke and flames visible from the exterior of a single-story residential structure.

Troy Firefighters made entry into the home and located the fire and were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes of arriving on scene, according to the statement. The residence sustained “moderate fire and smoke damage throughout.”

“There were no occupants inside at the time of the fire department’s arrival, however one firefighter sustained minor inhalation injuries,” Stephens’ statement read. “The firefighter was transported to Troy Regional Medical Center as a precaution and was treated and released.”

Stephens said that the Troy Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire. Troy Police Department, South Alabama Electrical Cooperative and Haynes Ambulance assisted in the incident.

“We would like to remind everyone to diligently practice fire safety,” he said. “The Troy Fire Department would like to urge everyone to practice fire prevention daily and to test their smoke alarms monthly.”