Trojan Battle: CHHS looking to build momentum this week Published 10:51 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

After picking up a win last Friday, the Class 5A No. 8-ranked Charles Henderson Trojans (2-2) are excited to build onto that momentum against 3A No. 3-ranked St. James Trojans (4-1) this Friday, Sept. 29, on the road.

Last week, Charles Henderson responded to a week three loss with a 27-0 shutout win over Beauregard.

“We played well,” CHHS Coach Quinn Hambrite said. “They played hard and were physical and we played fast and we executed our game plan and they did a really good job of playing for four quarters. Pretty much every thing we preach every week we finally did it.”

As more and more teams double-team All-State athlete Jywon Boyd, running back Zach Coleman is making them pay. Coleman has already eclipsed 500 yards rushing this season with seven touchdowns on the ground.

“Zach has been playing exceptionally well. With (Coleman) and Antonio Frazier, they combine for 100 yards or more every week – some cases over 300 yards – and that’s been big for us,” Hambrite said. “We’re doing a good job offensively and Coach (Deandre) Austin is doing a good job of making teams pick and choose what they’re going to try and stop.

“If you want to double team (Boyd) then we’ll run the ball at you. If you bring down an extra safety (to stop the run) and leave (Boyd) with a one-on-one, we’ll throw it to him. Coach Austin is doing an excellent job of game planning and taking advantage of those things.”

St. James returns All-State quarterback KJ Jackson this season, who holds scholarship offers from all over the country from schools like Troy, Penn State, North Carolina, Louisville, Arkansas, Kansas, Ole Miss, West Virginia and others. This season, Jackson has completed 41-of-75 passes for 954 yards and 15 touchdowns already, along with 132 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

“St. James has a great quarterback. He can throw it and put the ball anywhere on the field,” Hambrite said of Jackson. “If he sees it, he can throw it at the drop of a dime. He’s very accurate and knows where he wants to go with the ball.

“We have to contain him and make sure that we minimize open guys, make sure we’re covering covers and stop the run and control the line of scrimmage. If we do that, we give ourselves a chance to win.”

Charles Henderson holds a 3-0 edge over St. James in the all-time series between the two, including last season’s 26-14 win. This season, St. James has looked unbeatable at times, however. The Trojans from Montgomery hold dominating wins over Montgomery Academy, Prattville Christian, Greensboro and Southside Selma. Their only loss came at the hands of 4A No. 5 Handley in week two.

“We need to see our guys execute the game plan this week,” Hambrite said. “We need to make sure our guys build off the momentum from last week and continue to grow as a team.

“We have to continue to be there for each other and make sure that we have each others backs and ultimately play as a team for four quarters. We want to play disciplined football for four quarters and we want to make sure we execute in all three phases of the game.”

St. James will host Charles Henderson at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Carlisle Field in Montgomery.