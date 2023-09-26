The choice to make … shingles shot vs. shingles Published 7:42 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

The Center for Disease Control recommends that adults 50 years and older get two doses of the shingles vaccine called Shingrix to prevent shingles and the complications from the disease.

About one in three people in the United States will develop shingles during the lifetime.

The shingles vaccination is the only way to protect against shingles and post herpetic-neuralgia, the most common complication from shingles.

Melanie Hawkins, Troy community pharmacist, said it’s an individual choice as to whether a person would rather chance having shingles than take the shingles shot.

“I’ve had the shingles vaccine because shingles can be very painful,” Hawkins said. The shingles vaccination is the only way to protect against shingles.”

And, Hawkins said most insurances will assume some of the cost or the cost of the vaccination administered in network.

Shingles most often affect the trunk of the body. However, shingles can develop just about anywhere — on the arms, the head and the face. Sometimes, shingles can affect the ears and the eyes.”

“I have a friend who had shingles in her eye and she is legally blind in that eye,” Hawkins said. “There can be serious complications from shingles. Whether to have the shingles vaccination or not is a personal choice. But, for those ages 50 and over, I would recommend the shingles vaccination.”

Hawkins sad, to her knowledge, the adverse effects of the shingles vaccine have been soreness, redness, swelling and low-grade fever.

“All of those pains will soon go away but shingles are painful and can last for three to five weeks or more,” Hawkins said. “Shingles can spread to internal organs so, I suggest that those ages 50 and over very seriously consider whether to have the shingles vaccine or take a chance on not having the shingles.”

About one in three people in the United States will develop shingles during their lifetime. The shingles vaccine helps to beat those odds.