PCSO surplus property being sold on Gov Deals Published 7:53 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is selling surplus property on GovDeals.com.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said his office is selling off unneeded equipment from the old Pike County Jail after completion of the move to the new Pike County Judicial Center on Highway 29.

Thomas said the surplus equipment includes a wide range of kitchen equipment from a microwave to a walk-in cooler. The equipment was listed on Tuesday and the sale will continue through Oct. 10 at 5 p.m.

Anyone interested can use the advance search on GovDeals.com to search in the Troy 36081 zip code to find the equipment offered by the PCSO. Thomas said if anyone is interested in viewing the equipment, to call his office at 334-566-4347 to schedule an inspection.

The surplus equipment includes:

• GE microwave

• Frigidaire refrigerator with top freezer

• Blue Air commercial refrigerator

• Sunfire 9-burner/double oven gas range

• Norlake walk-in commercial cooler

• Commercial hood system for range

• Stainless 3-compartment sink

• Stainless kitchen prep table

• UniMac commercial washing machine

• UniMac commercial electric dryer

• GE electric stove

• GE chest freezer

• Frigidaire chest freezer

• Manitowac double door commercial refrigerator

• Frigidaire refrigerator

• Lot of 15 window air conditioning units

• 2016 Ford Explorer