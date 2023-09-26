For Kat … ‘Live at Five’ is a big ‘Deal’ Published 7:56 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

When Taylor Hicks of Birmingham won the fifth season of American Idol in 2006, it is doubtful that Kat Deal, then a Troy youngster, was even watching.

On Friday night, Kat Deal, now a singer, musician and songwriter, will open for Taylor Hicks at the “Live at Five” concert series in Fairhope. For her, opening for an American Idol winner, is recognition, perhaps, validation of her talents.

“I am so excited to be opening for Taylor Hicks, an American Idol, at the ‘Live at Five’ concert at the Halstead in Fairhope,” said Deal, who is in the master’s program at the University of South Alabama. “My band is The Kat Deal Band and the members are Tucker McKee, Phil J. and Quintin Ayers. I play with them once or twice a month, usually at venues including The Brickyard ad Callaghan’s.”

Deal said some of songs The Kat Deal Band plays are her original songs, including “Tongue Tied,” and “Get Up and Go” while “Dolly/Willie,” and “Beneath the Smoke Rings” are two of her country songs.

“Tongue Tied” is a love song that Deal has worked to develop with her band and she is excited to play it Friday night.

Some of the notable covers, Deal performs are “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac and “You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon.

“Although there are a lot of factors that have contributed to my opportunity to perform at Live at Five, the most important one is the support of my family and also Lenny Trawick.

Deal said her family has always supported her and encouraged her interest in music. Trawick, singer/musician/songwriter has been a teacher and mentor for Kat Deal, since she first became interested in learning to play the guitar.