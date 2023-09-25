Kat Deal to open for Taylor Hicks Published 5:48 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

From Alabama’s own backyard to the American Idol stage in 2006 Taylor Hicks won hearts all across Alabama and beyond as he won the fifth season of American Idol.

Now, he will be performing new music at the Halstead in Fairhope. And, opening from Hicks will be local singer and musician. Kat Deal.

“I’m so excited to be opening for Taylor Hicks for the “Live at Five” concert series on Friday (September 29),” said Kat Deal who is also a featured singer at Grand Mariner Restaurant and Marina.

Kat Deal is a graduate of Charles Henderson High School and Troy University. She is working on her master’s degree at South Alabama and playing in that area. She played at several restaurants in Pike County and at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama while at Troy University.