Beef cattle genetics meeting Thursday Published 5:42 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

A Beef Cattle Genetics Meeting is set for Thursday at South Alabama Electric Cooperative.

A sponsored meal will be from 5:30 until 6 p.m. followed by the program from 6 until 8 p.m.

“Genetics” A Foundation for Beef Production” is free- no cost. Those who plan to attend are asked to call the Pike County Extension office at 334-566-0985.

The program topics are “Introduction to Beef Genetics,” Expected progeny Differences” and “Application of Beef Genetics.”