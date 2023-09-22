Troy volleyball tops Louisiana in conference opener Published 1:18 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

The Troy Trojans (3-8, 1-0) got the Sun Belt Conference slate off to a hot start on Thursday with a 3-0 sweep of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-6, 0-1) on the road.

Troy won all three sets 25-18, 25-20 and 25-19 to capture the match. Tori Hester led the Trojans with 12 kills, one assist, three aces, eight digs and one block, while Julia Brooks tallied 12 kills and four blocks. Janelle Stuempfig dished 29 assists and Jaci Mesa earned 13 digs in the win. Sydney Austin also totaled a career-high seven blocks.

“I was proud of our team effort tonight, we stayed competitive and composed throughout the entire match, but most importantly, we continue to be aggressive from the service line and offensively and that was a big difference in the match tonight,” Troy Coach Josh Lauer said. “I’m proud of our players and look forward to resetting. We have got to get ready for another tough battle tomorrow night.”

Troy plays Louisiana in a rematch tonight in a match set for ESPN+ at 6 p.m. The Trojans are back at home on Sept. 29 against Southern Miss at 6 p.m.