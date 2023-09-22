Troy University Giving Day slated for Oct. 10 Published 1:25 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

By Savanah Weed

Troy University is calling on all Trojans to support scholarships, athletics and academics on Giving Day, set for Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The sixth annual giving day has a goal of raising $275,000 in a day from 300 gifts across 35 states.

“Troy University is fortunate to have a passionate, dedicated base of alumni and supporters,” said Meredith Welch, Director of Annual Giving and Special Projects. “Last year the Trojan family came together to give generously, and this year we are looking for even more donor involvement, as well as support from our current students. Participation on any level is the key because not only do small donations add up, but alumni participation also plays a significant role in university rankings.”

A variety of matches and challenges are available this year, including challenges within the College of Education, School of Nursing, Sorrell College of Business and Sound of the South along with several alumni chapters. Matching, which will be happening throughout the day, will be for $100 for gifts of $100 or more for both designated and undesignated funds.

This year, TROY students are also encouraged to take part in Giving Day with the “Students Step Up” campaign to support the Trojan Pantry and Student Alumni Association Endowed Scholarship.

Gifts can be designated to the donor’s area of interest— including scholarships, athletics, academic departments or student activities.

The best way to contribute to Giving Day is by going online to troy.edu/oneday to make a tax-deductible gift via the secure website.

In addition to making a gift, Trojans everywhere can support Giving Day by spreading the word on social media using the hashtag #TROYGivingDay or by signing up to be an Ambassador. Ambassadors help broaden the reach of Giving Day by emailing, sharing, forwarding and posting their referral link and what they love most about TROY to help create excitement to “Lead Change.”