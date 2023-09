TB&T Athletes of the Week (9/15-9/21) Published 12:15 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

MALE

Nemo Williams

Pike County High School

Williams rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries in Pike County’s dominant win over Northside Methodist last week.

FEMALE

Cara Rushing

Pike Liberal Arts School

Rushing earned 15 aces, 18 kills and 15 digs in Pike Lib’s pair of volleyball wins this week. Rushing and the Lady Patriots are undefeated in area play.