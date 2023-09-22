TAC’S ‘ArtRageous is ‘not to be missed’ Published 6:55 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

The Troy Arts Council has recently adopted the mission to provide two concerts a year, free of charge, to the county’s young and budding future artists.

In keeping with that mission and the TAC’s overall mission,

Dave Camwell, TAC president, said, the arts council is proud to announce the return of ArtRageous to Troy on October 2.

“ArtRageous is an interactive art and music speed painting experience and it is an amazing show for all ages,” Camwell said.

The TAC will present a free show for fourth grade students of Pike County at 10 a.m. on October 2.

“All schools have been invited and we expect about 500 enthusiastic young students to attend,” Camwell said. “It is the TAC’s mission to provide two concerts each year to our young and budding artists of the future that reside in our county.”

The TAC’s mission is also to provide quality entertainment opportunities for all ages in and around Pike County.

With that mission also in place, the TAC will present ArtRageous in concert at 7 p.m. on October 2 at the Claudia Crosby Theater.

“ArtRageous is a multi-faceted group that combines live art, music, storytelling and dance to provide a mesmerizing and amazing show,” Camwell said. “We invite people of all ages to join us for the highly entertaining show. And, kids are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. This is ‘the’ show of the year and not to be missed!”

Tickets are $20 at the door or online at troyartscouncil.net.