Pike County Chamber of Commerce banquet set for Oct. 16 Published 7:00 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce invites the Pike County community to participate in the Chamber’s Annual Banquet at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 16, at Cattleman Park.

The keynote speaker for the highly anticipated annual event will be First Sergeant Matt Eversmann (Ret.) and at the courtesy of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce, Troy University Athletics and Moseley Industrial and Lawrence Hardware.

Tickets for this special annual event are $40. Seating is open. Reserved tables and sponsorships are available.

RSVP by October 9, as3334-566-2294 or info@pikecoc.com or pikecoc.com.