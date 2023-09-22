Obituary, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 Published 6:59 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

Daniel Ira Thompson

Daniel Ira Thompson, age 67, passed away at home on Thursday, September 21, 2023, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be at 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Spring Hill Baptist Church (64 County Road 3350 Troy, AL 36079) with Rev. Bo DeLoney officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00am. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Ronnie Bozeman, Warren Galimore, Regal Hamm, Ted Barron, Terry Newman, and Hunter Smith serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Todd Newman, Tim Barron, Mike Hogan and Mike Clemmons.

Loving survivors include his wife of 32 years, Pam Thompson; children, Derrick Thompson (Ammie), Dejie Guerrier (Matt); grandchildren, Ava Grayce Guerrier, Asa C. Thompson, Jack Ira Guerrier, Lou Lou Thompson; mother, Mert Thompson; and his dog, Poncho. Danny was preceded in death by his father, Ira W. Thompson.

The family would like to thank his caregiver, Ashley Siler, for all the care and compassion in the past few months. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Charles Lowery, 474 Co Rd 3370 Troy, 36079.

The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thompson family.