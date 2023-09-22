Goshen blanks LaFayette in region matchup Published 10:24 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

The Goshen Eagles snapped a two-game losing streak with a 34-0 shutout win over Class 2A, Region 2 foe LaFayette Bulldogs on Friday night.

Goshen jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 9-yard run from Jayden McNabb. In the second quarter, Jamauri McClure extended the Eagle lead to 14-0 on a 51-yard run and then Szemerick Andrews added an 8-yard scoring run to give GHS a 20-0 lead following a failed two-point try.

Later in the second period, McClure scored on a pair of 10-yard runs to give Goshen a 34-0 lead at halftime. Neither side would find the scoreboard in the second half.

Goshen rolled up 330 yards of total offense with 107 yards through the air and 223 yards on the ground, while holding LaFayette to just 137 total yards and just 22 passing yards. Goshen was also 2-for-3 on third downs and forced one turnover. Goshen, however, was penalized 11 times for 110 yards. The Bulldogs were also penalized 10 times for 80 yards.

On offense, McNabb completed 5-of-7 passes for 107 yards and also rushed for 96 yarsd and a touchdown. McClure rushed for 99 yards and three touchdowns on just eight caries. Andrews added 28 yards and a touchdown on four carries. McClure also caught three passes for 58 yards and Andrews caught one pass for 35 yards. Tyler McLendon caught one pass for 14 yards.

On defense, Andrews tallied five tackles, while Kamauri Lampley totaled five tackles and one tackle-for-loss. JT Terry earned a sack, as well.

Goshen will try to start a winning streak next week as the Eagles take a break from region play to face Kinston on the road on Sept. 29.