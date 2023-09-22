GOP Women welcomed Carnley and Paramore Published 6:57 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

State Senator Josh Carnley and Representative Marcus Paramore were the guests of the Pike County Republican Women at its August meeting.

Both law makers discussed bills before their respective Chambers and issues facing Alabamians. They also took questions from the audience.

“Representative Paramore said budgeting was a bit of a surprise since both Alabama and Federal budgets were at a record level,” Ginny Hamm, organization member. “The State paid off record debt while recognizing that Federal dollars to Alabama will decrease this year.”

Hamm said Paramore also discussed the Grocery Tax Reduction that was passed and its impact on the Education Trust Fund. The Tax Reduction is directly tied to the Education Trust Fund.”

Hamm said Paramore also discussed legislation on Fentanyl and the Safe Haven Act which is designed to provide a way for unwanted babies to be protected while maintaining the anonymity of the mother. The issue of redistricting and drawing new minority districts was also discussed. He described the numerous proposals that have been suggested. This matter is still before the legislature.

Hamm said Senator Carnley stressed that there is always more need than money for the matters which concern the citizenry.

“The state senator also stressed that the Grocery Tax should not be politicized,” Hamm said. “All of us buy groceries. As a first-time Senator, he stated that he desired more time to deliberate the matters at hand and stated that what is good for headlines should not be the question. It is hard to be fair to everyone.

Carnley highlighted some of the topics the Senate has clarified and included ensuring that voting machines are not connected to the Internet; paper ballots being codified; that ESG is not a requirement for companies locating in Alabama; Good time awards for incarcerated individuals; the function of the Literacy Task Force; the Caretaker Law; Trans sports and college teams; foreign ownership of land; adoption codes, Alabama as a military friendly state; increased pay for poll workers and the banning of puberty blockers for children.