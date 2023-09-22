Charles Henderson throttles Beauregard on the road Published 10:22 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

By Dan Smith

BEAUREGARD, AL – Charles Henderson High built a 20-0 halftime lead and the defense was relentless for four quarters, as the Trojans defeated Beauregard 27-0 Friday evening at Hornet Stadium.

The Trojans were a different team coming off a 36-26 defeat at Carroll of Ozark a week ago, as the offense reeled off three touchdowns on their first three possessions, and the defense pitched a shutout.

“We had a lot of opportunities to score in the red zone, the offense did not quit or stop, and that zero up there, the defense definitely showed up tonight,” said CHHS Head Coach Quinn Hambrite. “It was all challenges this past week in practice. We told them to not do what they did last week. If they went to bed at 12, go to sleep at 10. If you did not eat, then eat. If you were bad in class, then sit on the front row this week. Change your habits – if you can change your daily habits, then everything else will fall into place. I preached resilience this week, and we showed it tonight.”

Charles Henderson improved to 2-2 overall following the non-region contest and ranked eighth in the state in Class 5A AHSAA, while Beauregard falls to 3-2 and was ranked ninth in the state in 5A.

Antonio Frazier got the Trojans on the board with a bruising 30-yard carry up the middle on the Trojans’ first possession of the game, capping a 62-yard, seven-play drive. The extra point was partially blocked and it was 6-0 with 9:15 showing in the first quarter. Frazier rushed for 98 yards on eight carries and a TD on the evening.

Beauregard started their first series at their own 20, but three plays later Jalen Suddith intercepted a pass and returned it to the Hornet 21.

It took CHHS only two plays to score as Zack Coleman fought 19 yards to the BHS 2, and on the next play the senior finished the business with a touchdown and a 13-0 lead following the Nik Peerson extra point. Coleman once again had a huge night, gaining 167 yards on 12 carries and scoring two touchdowns.

Following a Beauregard punt, CHHS moved from their own 43 to the 4 in four plays, with a Parker Adams pass to Noah Green good for 22 yards, and another Adams completion to Jywon Boyd to the 9. Adams and Boyd connected again on the next play for a 4-yard TD, Peerson kicked, and it was 20-0 at halftime. Adams was locked in the entire game, completing 12 of 19 for 173 yards and two TD passes.

The Trojans scored their final touchdown with 10:55 remaining in the third quarter when Adams and Greene paired up for a 17-yard touchdown play, and a 27-0 advantage following the PAT by Peerson.

The best scoring opportunity of the contest for Beauregard came in the final minute of the game as they moved the ball to the CHHS 9, but time expired as the defense held for the final score of 27-0.The Trojans are on the road again for another non-region matchup next Friday when they travel to Saint James of Montgomery.

St. James entered Friday’s contest with a 3-1 overall record and ranked third in the state in Class 3A.

“St. James has one of the best quarterbacks in the state, he is really, really good,” said Coach Hambrite. “He is one of the top three in the state in passing yards. We have to deal with him and he can put it anywhere on the field.”