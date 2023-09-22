Charles Henderson, Pike Lib earn volleyball wins Published 12:01 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans and Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots picked up volleyball wins on Thursday.

The Lady Trojans defeated Greenville 3-1, taking the first set 25-22 before falling 25-7 in the second set. Charles Henderson rebounded to dominate the final two sets, 25-16 and 25-16, to win the match.

Abby Key led the Lady Trojans with eight kills, three aces and five digs, while Kahdyn Bivin tallied five kills, three aces and three digs. Jordan Ogleclark chipped in with three kills and 12 digs, while Katie Sparrow tallied three kills and one dig. LaKayle Sellers added seven aces and four digs and Bennett Holmes earned 13 digs and two aces.

The Lady Patriots knocked off Zion Chapel 3-1 to make their area record 5-0. Pike Lib fell 25-19 in the first set but came back to win the next three straight sets 25-21, 25-14 and 25-19 to take the match.

Cara Rushing led PLAS with 10 aces, 10 kills and seven digs, while Addie Renfore totaled three aces and 12 assists and Alissa Barron earned three kills, four assists and seven digs. Anna Cate Friday tallied five kills, three aces and two blocks, while Amy Ramage earned four kills, two digs and nine assists.

The junior varsity Lady Patriots also won 2-0 against Zion Chapel, taking both sets 25-18 and 25-10. Eleanor Rice led the JV squad with four aces and seven assists. Julianne Meyer earned four kills and one ace, while Gabby Gore totaled four aces and three digs. Riley Burkett totaled seven digs and Mary Holland Stephens earned two kills.