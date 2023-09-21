Vote today and make a difference Published 5:42 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

Friday is the last opportunity to vote in the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2024 Pet Photo Contest.

The contest ends at 5 p.m. However, a final vote count will not be announced until any mail-in votes postmarked by 5 p.m. today, September 22, have been counted.

Donna Brockmann, president of the Humane Society of Pike County, said the contest features pets who are well loved and have forever home.

“However, there are far too many animals that are abandoned, unloved and too often mistreated here in Pike County” Brockmann said. “The money raised by the 2024 Pet Photo Contest and the sale of the 2024 HSPC Pet Photo Calendars will be dedicated to the HSPC’s spay/neuter program in the spring.

“Spaying and neutering dogs and cats are the best ways to reduce the number of unwanted dogs and cats here in Pike County. We all benefit from the Pet Photo Contest. So, we encourage everyone to vote today for some much-loved pet so that there will be no more unwanted and unloved dogs and cats here in our home county.”

Voting can be done until 5 p.m. Friday, on line on the HSPC website or at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Service, Haisten, Shipman & Wiggins and Jinright’s Hillside Antiques or mailed to HSPC, P. O. Box 296, Troy, Al 36081.