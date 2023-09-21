TPD promotes 13 officers Published 5:20 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

The Troy Police Department promoted 13 officers during a Wednesday morning ceremony.

Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said the promotions wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the officer’s family, the city and the community.

“We couldn’t do any of this without the support of the Troy City Council, all five of them, they give us what we need to protect the community,” Barr said.

Barr told the officers that the promotions would come with more responsibility and greater challenges.

“Each of you worked very hard to be here today,” Barr said. “And, in the future, you will face tremendous challenges.”

The 13 officers promoted were: