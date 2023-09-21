TPD promotes 13 officers
Published 5:20 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023
The Troy Police Department promoted 13 officers during a Wednesday morning ceremony.
Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said the promotions wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the officer’s family, the city and the community.
“We couldn’t do any of this without the support of the Troy City Council, all five of them, they give us what we need to protect the community,” Barr said.
Barr told the officers that the promotions would come with more responsibility and greater challenges.
“Each of you worked very hard to be here today,” Barr said. “And, in the future, you will face tremendous challenges.”
The 13 officers promoted were:
- Capt. Danny Brown, promoted to operations bureau deputy chief
- Lt. Stanford Wingard, promoted to captain of staff services
- Lt. Matthew Raiti, promoted to captain of the patrol division
- Sgt. Jason Barron, promoted to lieutenant of the patrol division
- Officer Tevin Walton, promoted to patrol sergeant
- Officer Chase Connell, promoted to patrol sergeant
- Capt. Wayne Floyd, promoted to deputy chief of the administrative bureau
- Lt. Bryan Weed, promoted to captain of special operations
- Sgt. Tyler Oaks, promoted to patrol lieutenant
- Detective Matthew Stephens, promoted to patrol sergeant
- Officer Dakota Pittman, promoted to patrol sergeant
- Officer Chase Avant, promoted to criminal investigation division sergeant
- Detective Doug Johnson, promoted to criminal investigation division sergeant.