Pike County Master Gardners host workshop Published 5:54 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

The Pike County Master Gardeners hosted a workshop Wednesday at the Troy University Arboretum with club members, the intern class for Pike County 2023, special guest Megan Jones, Regional Extension Agent for Pike and surrounding counties; and several visitors in attendance.

The program was presented by Dr. Alvin Diamond, Troy University Arboretum director.

Nell Haigh, Pike County Master Gardeners president, said the comments from the workshop were all very favorable and the comments included those from other counties who attended the workshop.

The students were pleased with the information they received from Diamond. Haigh said he is a recognized authority and the students were fortunate to learn from his expertise.

The interns for the Class of Pike County 2023 were recognize for their accomplishments. The interns are Amy Baker, Havard Folmar, Buriece Gracey, Sharon Lawrence and Samantha Rouse.

New name tags were awarded to interns who have complete 50 service hours. Those completed the requirement are Janet Foshee, Sarah McKenzie, Beth Stubblefield and Elaine McLeod.

Interns who completed 50 hours are David Dye, Patricia Smith and Gwen Threadgill.

The Troy University Arboretum is located next to the Troy University campus. The Arboretum includes 75 acres and more than 300 different species of trees, as well as a 2.5-mile nature trail with a swamp, stream, and the four-acre Mullis Pond. The Arboretum is open to the public.