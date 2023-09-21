Peanut Butter Festival set for last Saturday in October Published 5:52 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

When there begins to be a little nip in the air, that’s a sign that it’s Peanut Butter Festival time!

Since 1991, the City of Brundidge has been celebrating its proud heritage in the peanut butter industry.

Brundidge had two of the earliest commercial peanut butter mills in the country. The Johnston Peanut Butter Mill opened on Little Wall Street in Brundidge in 1928 and was soon churning out two million jars of the popular foodstuff annually. The Louis-Anne Peanut Butter Company opened about two years later on the south end of town.

The City of Brundidge was the home to peanut butter mills until the late 1950s. So, with that history, the Brundidge Historical Society proudly presents the Peanut Butter Festival on the last Saturday of October each year.

Already, plans are underway for this year’s festival that features non-stop old-time music, demonstrations, arts and crafts, contests, 5-K Peanut Butter Run and the Nutter Butter Parade and, of course, a festival foods!

With the festival still weeks away, Cathie Steed, chair of booth reservations said the booths are going fast.

The fee for the arts and crafts booths is $60 and the food booths are $100.

“Already, we have a very limited number of food booths available,” Steed said. “We have a large variety of festival foods from funnel cakes to roasted corn to turnip greens and cornbread.”

Applications for boot rentals are available at Brundidge City Hall.

Steed said the Peanut Butter Festival will feature non-stop entertainment pickin’ and singin’ and dancin’ on center stage and pickin’ around the grounds.

The Peanut Butter Festival is free and everyone is invited to come and step back to the fun and frolic of the good ol’ days!