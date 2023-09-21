Christyon Eugene earns Preseason All-Sun Belt Published 10:30 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

With basketball season around the corner, preseason awards lists have started coming out and The Almanac named Troy senior guard Christyon Eugene Preseason First-Team All-Sun Belt this week.

Eugene is a Spring, Texas, native, that started his college career at Angelina College before transferring to Eastern Florida State College in 2020 and coming to Troy in 2021. As a sophomore, Eugene averaged 4.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game and had two starts.

As a junior, Eugene became a leader for the Trojans, averaging 12 points, 1.3 steals, 2.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. He also started 17 games last season, scoring a season-high 26 points in the Sun Belt Tournament.

“I am very excited to see that The Almanac has recognized what we have known for a long time: Christyon ‘Spudd’ Eugene is a big-time player that is one of the best in the Sun Belt Conference,” Troy Coach Scott Cross said. “Eugene was extremely efficient last year and can score at all three levels. He is a nightmare for opposing defenders. Teams will have to game plan for him. I have no doubt that Spudd is going to be even better this season.”

Eugene and the Trojans open the 2023-2024 season on Nov. 6 against Fort Lauderdale at home.