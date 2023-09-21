Charles Henderson Volleyball tops Carroll Published 10:22 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans picked up a 3-2 non-area win over the Carroll Lady Eagles on Wednesday.

The Lady Trojans won the first set 27-25 but Carroll took control by winning the next two sets 25-17 and 25-16. CHHS tied things up with a 25-22 win in the fourth set and then took the match with a 15-12 win in the fifth set.

Jordan Owens led the Lady Trojans with 18 kills, eight aces and 15 digs, while Abby Key tallied 17 kills, two aces and seven digs. Kayden Bivin chipped in with eight kills, eight digs and two aces, while Ansley Watkins earned five kills and four digs. Sinai Sanchez dished out 16 assists along with earning three aces and five digs, while LaKayla Sellers totaled 14 assists, one kill and two aces. Isabella Turner also added four aces and two digs in the win.

Also on Tuesday, Goshen picked up a 3-0 win over the Zion Chapel Lady Rebels. Goshen won 25-21, 26-24 and 25-23 in three sets.

The Pike Coundy Lady Bulldogs lost 3-0 to Straughn on Sept 14. PCHS lost 25-7, 25-15 and 25-4 in the area match.