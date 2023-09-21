AHSAA approves clarification of Amateur Rule Published 10:09 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

On Wednesday, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) announced that its Central Board of Control has approved a clarification for its Amateur Rule that has become a topic of conversation in recent weeks.

Across the state, various restaurants have provided free gift cards for athletes voted as “Players of the Week” as a form of reward, and in some places this has practice has been in place for years. It became a controversy this football season when a number of players and schools were punished for receiving the gift cards.

The clarification the AHSAA approved would allow for student-athletes to receive free gift cards as reward for performance on the field. The AHSAA also rescinded any sanctions that were placed against school for the violation of the rule.

“I want to thank the Central Board for clarifying the AHSAA Amateur Rule clarifying the receipt of food related gift cards by student-athletes,” AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs said. “This clarification clears up any confusion our schools might have relating to gift cards and the Amateur Rule moving forward.”

The clarification removes language in the AHSAA’s Amateur Rule that would make it impermissible for student-athletes to food-related receive gift cards as an award for performance. Awards cannot exceed $250.