Troy Women's Basketball to host open practice Oct. 2

The Troy Trojans women’s basketball team announced this week that it would be hosting an open practice on Oct. 2 for Trojan fans.

The Oct. 2 practice will be the first practice of the 2023-2024 season and will be open to the public.

“We look at our first day of practice as sort of a celebration for the new season,” Troy Coach Chanda Rigby said. “We invite our fans to join us as we officially begin our quest for another championship.”

Along with having a chance to watch the practice, which takes place from 4 until 6 p.m., at Trojan Arena, fans will also get the chance to meet the players and there will also be free drinks, refreshments and schedules for those in attendance.

Troy’s 2023-2024 squad features the return of All-Sun Belt players Makayia Hallmon, Ja’Mia Hollings and Tai’Sheika Porchia along with five newcomers joining the Trojan roster.

“We hope to get the opportunity to interact with our fans on our first day of practice,” Rigby said. “We want to share our excitement of the start to a brand new season with the people who support us most.”