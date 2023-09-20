Pet Photo Contest ends Friday Published 4:46 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

At 5 p.m. Friday, September 22, the bell will sound and voting in the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2024 Pet Photo Contest will end.

However, any votes cast via mail that are postmarked by 5 p.m. on September 22 will be counted in the totals.

After all votes are counted, the winner will be announced along with the monthly and weekly winners in the contest. However, every pet entered in the contest will be pictured on the HSPC’s 2024 Pet Photo Calendar.

Eighty-one pets are entered in the contest and Zoey, who is loved by Lee Reeves, seemingly has a comfortable lead. However, Donna Brockman HSPC president, said it’s not over until all votes are in and counted.

“Voting during the last days of the Pet Photo Contest has traditionally been heavy,” Brockmann said. “And, the voting is really close for the pets that will be featured as the monthly winners with large photos on the HSPC’s 2024 Pet Photo Calendar.

Koshka, the (in memory) Campus Cat, has a, seemingly, comfortable lead in that category but the voting is very close otherwise.

Brockmann said vote are only one dollar a vote and each vote is very important because the money raised in the contest funds the HSPC spay/neuter program, which is an encouragement for pet owners to take the opportunity to have their pets spayed/neutered at a savings of $50 for each procedure done through the HSPC’s spay/neuter program in the spring. The funds raised by the HSPC 2024 Pet Photo Calendar Contest and calendar sales fund the program.

The more dollars raised, the more procedures can be done through the program.

Voting can be done until 5 p.m. Friday, on line on the HSPC website or at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Service, Haisten, Shipman & Wiggins and Jinright’s Hillside Antiques or mailed to HSPC, P. O. Box 296, Troy, Al 36081.