Mikalah Griffin earns ACCC Player of the Week

Published 10:44 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Pike County star Mikalah Griffin is making a mark at Bishop State Community College. (Submitted photo)

Former Pike County High School volleyball star Mikalah Griffin was named ACCC Offensive Player of the Week this week.

Griffin is a freshman volleyball player for Bishop State Community College in Mobile. Griffin was an All-Messenger volleyball star at PCHS last season before starting her college career.

Last week, Griffin earned 2.65 kills per set in Bishop State’s two games. In a 3-2 win over Wallace-Selma, Griffin earned 17 kills, four aces, five blocks and three digs. In a 3-1 win over Pearl River, Griffin tallied seven kills, one ace, six blocks and three digs.

During her freshman season, Griffin has amassed 62 kills, 15 aces, 14 digs and 32 blocks in 10 matches.

