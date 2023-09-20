Chamber Banquet set for Oct. 16

Published 4:50 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce invites the Pike County community to participate in the Chamber’s Annual Banquet at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 16, at Cattleman Park.

The keynote speaker for the highly anticipated annual event will be First Sergeant Matt Eversmann (Ret.) and at the courtesy of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce, Troy University Athletics and Moseley Industrial and Lawrence Hardware.

Tickets for this special annual event are $40. Seating is open. Reserved tables and sponsorships are available.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

RSVP by October 9, as3334-566-2294 or INFO@PIKECOC.COM OR PIKE COC.COM

More News

Pet Photo Contest ends Friday

Brundidge Council considers $408K bid

Center Stagers are back and having a blast

Dinner bell rings true at Pioneer Museum of Alabama

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who will win the National Championship?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events