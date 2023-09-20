Brundidge Council considers $408K bid Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

The Brundidge City Council held a public hearing regarding the assessment of properties the city determined were in violation of the city’s weed control ordinance, prior to its regular monthly meeting Tuesday.

Mayor Pro Temp Byron Gaynor opened the public hearing regarding the assessment of the properties of Henrietta Jones and Phyllis White, 371 Ease End Circle, and Annie L. Austin, 414 Mike Street.

Gaynor opened the floor for questions or comments. Council Member Marilyn Rodgers, District 5, asked if the city had made any efforts to get in touch with the property owners since this happens at least twice a year.

Linda Faust, city clerk, said the city had contacted the owners of both properties but had received no response.

The property owners were not in attendance There being no one in attendance representing these properties and there were no other questions or comments, Gaynor closed the public hearing and the council went into regular session.

Rodgers moved the council approve Resolution No. 2023-19 regarding the assessment of property located at 371 East End Circle. Margaret Ross, District 3 seconded the motion and with all voting yea, the motion carried.

Rodgers moved the council approve Resolution No. 2023-20 regarding the assessment of property located at 414 Mike Street. Ross seconded the motion and with all voting yea the motion carried.

Sandy Zuiderhoek and Jasponica Florence of the American Red Cross attended the meeting in an effort to interest Brundidge residents to become involved in the American Red Cross. The involvement of local citizens is vital during a weather event or other emergency of magnitude. Those who are interested may contact the city or the American Red Cross.

In other business, Rodgers moved that the council approve the recommendation from Poly, Inc. approving the bid from Schmidt Environmental Construction Inc., of Auburn for the aeration/mixing system in the amount of $408,200 and also to approve Dean Electrical for electrical and controls work associated with aeration/mixing improvement in the amount of $94,500. Doug Holland, Councilmember District, seconded the motion and with all voting yea the motion carried.

In other business, Holland moved that the council approve a Retail Table Wine License Application from Brundidge Marathon, 7458 Highway 231, Brundidge. Ross seconded the motion. Holland, Ross, Gaynor and Rodgers voted, yea. The motion carried.

The council considered the retail off- premises wine only, application from Dimpalbahan Patel, Brundidge Marathon.

The council voted in favor of the application.

Rodgers also moved the council approve a Retail Beer and Table Wine License Application from J S Buy Rite, 120 E. Troy Street, Brundidge. Ross seconded the motion. Holland, Ross, Gaynor and Rodgers all voted yea.

Rodgers moved the council approve FY2023 Budget Amendment #2. Ross seconded the motion and, with all voting yea, the motion carried as presented and the meeting was adjourned.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.