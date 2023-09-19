Troy Athletics to host Breakfast with Trojans for Troy students Published 12:54 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Ahead of Troy University’s football game with Western Kentucky this Saturday, Sept. 23, the school will host Breakfast with the Trojans for Troy University students.

The free breakfast will be held from 8 until 10 a.m. at Tailgate Terrace along University Avenue. Troy University students that attend the breakfast will be able to eat free hash browns from Waffle House, along with bacon, bagels, donuts and pastries. There will also be free soft drinks, juice, energy drinks and water.

Troy’s game against Western Kentucky has an 11 a.m. kickoff and will be broadcast on ESPNU nationally. Troy students can also purchase $1 student tickets by logging into their student accounts at TroyTrojans.com/studenttickets.