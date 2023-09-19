The history of Troy First Methodist Church Published 7:32 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Ann Love deeded land to the trustees of the Methodist Church in 1858. She also gave $350 in cash for the building of the first church structure. The first church was built near the present location on what we now call Church Street. In 1957, a dedication ceremony was held to commemorate the history of this church.

Any church congregation with one hundred years of continuous active existence has made such a contribution to the religious, educational and cultural life of its people as to be worthy of commemoration and publicity. According the available records, at least 22 churches in Pike County have served their respective communities continuously for more than a century. The Pike Count Historical Society, under the leadership of Miss Annie B. Greene, has undertaken a project to encourage and assist each of these churches in selected and securing a permanent marker.

At the 11 o’clock service on Sunday, July 14th, the Troy First Methodist Church dedicated a bronze plaque commemorating its founding. Mrs. Margaret Pace Farmer spoke on “The history of the First Methodist Church” tracing the development of the church from the founding in 1843 under the leadership of Mrs. Ann Love. Reserved seats were set aside in the church sanctuary for the descendants and relatives of Mrs. Ann Love. Sitting in the reserved section were: Mrs. Julia Coleman Walters and son Robert Walters, Mrs. Dixie Coleman Jernigan and daughters, Mrs. Hugh Thornton McKinnon, Jr., and Mrs. Jack Brantley and grand-daughter, Jule Wiley Brantley, Mrs. Foy Coleman Jernigan and daughter, Mary Lamar Kennon, and Mrs. Amy Hubbard Murphree.

The pastor, Reverend J. E. Tate, used as his subject “Memorial Stones,” basing his remarks upon the memorial of 12 stones erected by the 12 tribes of Israel. Special music featured the old hymns and a solo by Mrs. Olivia Rainer, Miss Mary Vic Mauk was at the organ.

The bronze historical plaque has been permanently mounted on the wall of the auditorium of the church as a constant reminder of the rich heritage of the Troy First Methodist Church. The plaque was financed through contributions from the congregation, Steve Greene serving as chairman of the fund raising committee. It is hoped that this marker, which is the first to be placed in Pike County, will set a worthy example for the other older churches.

The inscription on the plaque is as follows: The First Methodist Church of Troy was organized in 1843 by Ann Love. First building was erected in 1858. Present building was built in 1904 under the ministry of J. M. Dannelly.

All of these articles can be found in previous editions of The Troy Messenger. Stay tuned for more. Dianne Smith is the President of the Pike County Historical, Genealogical and Preservation Society.