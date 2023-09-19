Pike County’s Economic Development is Kicking Off to a Winning Season Published 11:11 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

By John Ramage

Pike County has been on a steady growth trajectory for several years but this month has seen indicators that show that our growth is not stopping anytime soon.

Baumhower’s Victory Grill’s record-setting opening and the construction of the bowling alley next door are the most visible of September’s economic growth indicators in our area but the season is just beginning. With new business license requests in double digits last quarter, entrepreneurs, small businesses and corporations are finding that Pike County is a great place to live, work and raise a family.

As Pike County grows, it is vital that we, as Pike County residents, support these businesses. Almost everything you need and want can be purchased right here. By making all of your major purchases from Pike County-owned businesses, you will help ensure that those tax dollars stay in our county to support our schools, our roads and our public safety officers. You will also show businesses around the country that when you open in our county, we support you.

Pike County is growing because we have a winning team that is dedicated to making this the best county in the state. When you buy your goods and services here, you become part of that winning team. So, tonight, tomorrow and in the future, make your purchases in Pike County and support the businesses that choose to do business here. Together, the sky is the limit!

*John Ramage is the Chairman of the Pike County Economic Development Corporation (PCEDC). PCEDC is a principal business-driven leadership organization improving the quality of community life through the development of economic prosperity.