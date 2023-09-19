Obituaries, Wednesday, September 20, 2030 Published 7:29 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Randy Thorne

Mr. Randy Thorne passed away at his residence located in Banks, Alabama, on Tuesday, September 12th, 2023. He was 62 years old. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel in Troy, Alabama with eulogy given by the family. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 Saturday at Skeen Funeral Home prior to the service.. A private burial will follow at Bethsaida Church Cemetery in Barbour County Alabama. Memorials may be made to the American Foundation for the Blind either by mail 1108 Third Avenue, Suite 200 Huntington, West Virginia, 25701 or by website https://www.afb.org/. Randy Thorne was born September 10, 1961, to the late James Henry and Lillie Mae ‘Singleton’ Thorne in Pike County Alabama. Randy is survived by a sister, Carolyn Clark; three brothers, Billy Thorne, Stanley Thorne (twin brother) and Ritchie Nolan Thorne; a son, Randy Lee Hickman; four nephews: Mathew Thorne, Matt Thorne, JR Clark and Adam Thorne; good friend, Zack Kilpatrick, three nieces, Nikki R. Madrie, Kristie Lowman and Marci Dow; great nephews, and great nieces. Serving as pallbearers will be Nikki R. Madrie, Matthew Thorne, J. R. Clark, Tom Sanders, and Paul Clark, Sr. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.

Amy Reagan Vinson

Amy Reagan Vinson passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023 at the age of 80. She was born March 19, 1943 in Tylertown MS, as the second child of Seth and Muriel Reagan, a dairy farmer and a school teacher. She attended elementary through high school in Dexter, MS. After graduating from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Arts in Education, she began her teaching career in Highland Home, AL, then went on to Troy, where she taught 5th grade at Laurel Montgomery Elementary (Cherry St.) for most of her career. She taught 6th grade at Charles Henderson Jr. High before she retired. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jerry F. Vinson.

Amy is survived by her two sons, Blaine Stewart (Emily) and Richard Stewart; her brother, David Reagan; her two sisters, Jette McDougall (Greg) and Carole Thomas (Ed); her granddaughters, Sara Mackenzie Crutchfield, Amelia Tanner Stewart and Amanda Jette Stewart, and several nieces and nephews. Amy loved her children, family and friends dearly, and was concerned more about others than herself. She thoroughly enjoyed teaching and attempted to make it fun for her students. The fact that she chose to donate her body to the University of South Alabama School of Medicine reflects her desire for students to continually learn. A memorial service will be at 4:00pm on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Green Hills Funeral Home in Troy with a reception following.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Troy Public Library in memory of Amy Vinson. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Vinson family.