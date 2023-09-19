Area teams in volleyball action Published 10:21 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots remain undefeated in area play with a 3-0 win over the Highland Home Flying Squadron on the road on Monday.

The win puts Pike Lib in the driver’s seat of Class 2A, Area 5 with a 4-0 record. PLAS won all three sets 25-19, 25-7 and 25-11 to pick up the sweep.

Cara Rushing led PLAS with five aces, eight kills and eight digs, while Alissa Barron earned four kills and six aces and Anna Cate Friday added four kill and two blocks. Emma Baker chipped in with three kills and tow blocks, while Addie Renfroe totaled four aces and 15 assists. Amaia Vargas also tallied 11 digs.

The JV Lady Patriots also earned a 2-0 win, taking both sets 25-17 and 25-8. Eleanor Rice led the JV squad with five aces and 13 assists, while Julianne Meyer tallied six aces and three kills. Gabby Gore earned four aces and Sarah Strickland tallied four kills.

Charles Henderson and Goshen both traveled to Enterprise to compete in the Enterprise Invitational this weekend.

Goshen went 0-3, losing 25-14 and 25-19 to Ashford. The Lady Eagles then lost 25-3 and 25-15 to UMS Wright, 25-13 and 25-16 to Wicksburg and 25-20 and 25-10 to Providence Christian.

Charles Henderson went 0-4, dropping two sets to Opp 25-13 and 25-9, two sets to Pike Road 25-0 and 25-5, two sets to GW Long 25-9 and 25-15 and two sets to North Bay Haven 25-7 and 25-5.